TOPEKA (KSNT) – A stolen electronic item was tracked by GPS and led to two men police believe are part of an aggravated burglary Sunday morning.

Sunday morning the Topeka Police Department went to the 1200 block of Southwest Pembroke after getting a call that a burglary was in progress. The homeowner reported to police that they heard noises inside the house and believed an intruder was inside, according to a press release.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood which led to the suspect’s vehicle being identified. After an investigation, they used one of the stolen electronic device’s GPS to track the item to a home in the 2300 block of Southeast Bellview Ave. Police reported that two men were taken into custody, then taken to the Law Enforcement Center to talk to detectives, according to TPD.

After law enforcement secured a search warrant, Lakendrick Hunter, 24, and Joseph Hines, 25, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated burglary, felony theft, and felony criminal damage.