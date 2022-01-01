TPD: Walk-in accident reporting in effect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.

Until further notice the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that are listed here:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance, registration and

contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to

the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.