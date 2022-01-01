TPD: Walk-in accident reporting in effect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.
Until further notice the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that are listed here:
- Injury, possible injury or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
All other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance, registration and
contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to
the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.