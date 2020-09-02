TPS 501 holds 1st virtual convocation to kick-off school year

FILE (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Wednesday morning, educators in the 501 school district celebrated their annual school year kick-off virtually.

A big celebration is usually held at Lee Arena for their convocation, but of course, that couldn’t happen this year because of the pandemic.

So instead, district leaders and even Governor Laura Kelly addressed students, parents, and faculty by video.

They congratulated award winners, talked about some of the challenges the pandemic has brought, and how they plan to get through those challenges this school year together.

“You may be getting tired, this pandemic might have taken something that is precious to you but I need you to hold on and keep fighting because there is somebody out there who needs to lean on you,” DeAndre Hicks, a student in the district said via pre-recorded video. “We can’t do this without each other.”

School starts back for the district virtually, to begin with on September 9.

For a full break down of the district’s reopening plan, click here