TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 11th grade student with Topeka Public Schools has been admitted to a full-time college program this fall, two years before graduating high school.

Carolyn Parker is the second 11th grader from TPS to attend college through a program created by Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson. Parker will be recognized for her achievements by Washburn University and TPS Admissions staff at Topeka Center for Advanced Learning Careers located at 500 SW Tuffy Kellogg at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.

The program Parker joined is called the Washburn Early College Scholars Program. Anderson hopes to expand this program to other colleges. The college prep program opened in 2018. It helps students take their ACT exam as 9th graders so they have extra time to improve their score to one that meets college admission criteria.