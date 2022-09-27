RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters with the Riley County Fire District #1 responded to a tractor fire on Tuesday.

According to firefighters, at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, they received reports Oof a vehicle fire at Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Volunteer crews arriving at the scene found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed by flames.

Seven volunteer firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in an hour and keep it from spreading to nearby fields. No injuries were reported. The tractor was destroyed by the fire.

“Losing a piece of equipment like this is a major setback for a farm,” said Russel Stukey, Emergency Services Director and Fire Chief. “It’s always sad to see this kind of destruction, but we’re grateful no one was hurt.”