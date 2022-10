TOPEKA (KSNT) – Pavement repairs will close the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to Topeka Blvd. in North Topeka, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced the closure on Monday, with the warning that there will be no detours posted. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, such as N.W. Tyler Street or N. Kansas Avenue.

To stay aware of road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.