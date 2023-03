Image from I-70 and California as of 8 a.m., courtesy of KanDrive.org.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Morning commuters may experience traffic delays after reports of two crashes Tuesday on I-70 in Topeka.

At 7:33 a.m. the Kansas Highway Patrol received reports of a single-vehicle non-injury crash near Valencia and I-70.

Shortly after, at 7:37 a.m., a non-injury multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-70 west of Docking Road, according to KHP emergency dispatch.

Traffic disruptions were seen on camera near Southeast California Ave. and I-70, according to KanDrive.org.