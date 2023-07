TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in Topeka could expect some delays on the morning commute to work on Monday.

Weather permitting, a multi-bridge project is set to begin to repair I-470 from approximately 29th Street to Burlingame road.

During the repair, east and westbound I-470 will be reduced to one lane and speed in work zones will be reduced to 55 miles per hour. KDOT says drivers should plan for delays and add extra time for your commutes.