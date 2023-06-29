JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin the first of a three-phase, $30 million, pavement replacement project on I-70 starting July 10 in Junction City.

The project will see about four miles of pavement replaced between Washington Street at exit 296 and K-57 at exit 300, according to KDOT.

In phase one, traffic on eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane with slower speeds. In the second part of phase one, about a mile of eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

During construction, ramps may be closed. Traffic will be directed to use alternate routes, according to KDOT. Construction should be completed by December 2023 with all phases completed by December 2025.