TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash that’s impacting traffic on Highway 75 Wednesday morning.

The TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 8 a.m. near southbound Westgate Bridge N and 1500 NW US-75, according to the city. A spokeswoman tells KSNT 27 News there are no reported injuries at this time.

Drivers may experience traffic delays on Highway 75 north of the Kansas River, according to KanDrive.org. The City of Topeka believes the scene should be clear before 9:30 a.m.