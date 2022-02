TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is reporting an “incident” is slowing traffic on I-70 near the 194-mile marker in the eastbound lanes, just west of Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is saying the eastbound lanes on I-70 are “solid sheets of ice. A KSNT reporter on the highway said he has seen multiple slide offs.

An official at the Highway Patrol station Troop B said they have been getting reports that the eastbound lanes are “extraordinarily” icy, and “solid sheets of ice.”

KSNT will update this story as we get more information about what is causing the delays.