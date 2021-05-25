Traffic on I-70 near Solomon at a ‘standstill’ with 2 crashes

SOLOMON (KSNT) – The westbound lane of I-70 has come to a complete stop Tuesday as first responders tend to two separate crashes near Solomon, Kan. according to a motorist who is calling it a “standstill.”

Live cameras on the KanDrive map show the road closed at exit 286, near Chapman.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were two separate crashes.

At 1003 hours, W/B I-70 near milepost 281 (Chapman, Ks) is down to one lane due to a semi crash on interstate at the 279.



Multiple units on scene.

One crash involved a pickup with a travel trailer at mile marker 279 and another at mile marker 280 was a multiple-vehicle crash, reportedly involving four vehicles including an RV.

The witness at the scene said there is an overturned semi-tractor trailer farther down the highway. The Highway Patrol could not say how long the road would stay closed.

There is no word on the condition of the drivers or passengers involved in the two crashes.