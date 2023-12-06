UPDATE: Deputies responded to a call about a single vehicle accident with possible injuries in the 2000 block of Southeast 93rd Street, according to a press release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was driving eastbound on Southeast 93rd Street, then left the road near Southeast California Avenue. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Southeast 93rd Street from Berryton Road to California Avenue is shutdown.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a deadly crash south of Topeka.

Deputies responded to the report at 12:50 p.m. at Southeast 93rd Street and Southeast California Ave. Deputies confirmed with 27 News that two people died after a vehicle crashed into a ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says traffic has been shut down on 93rd Street between Southeast Berryton Street and Southeast California Avenue.

More information will be added as it becomes available. To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.