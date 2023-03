TOPEKA (KSNT) – A section of I-70 west of Topeka is being impacted by a fire Friday afternoon.

Fire crews and law enforcement are at the scene of a fire that started in the median of the highway, Kansas Highway Patrol reports. The road impacted by the fire lies just south of Maple Hill near I-70 and Windy Hill Rd.

Jeff Romine with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said it is believed the fire was started by a vehicle and that guardrail posts in the area are still on fire.