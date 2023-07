TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in west Topeka.

Topeka Police Department’s (TPD) Watch Commander tells KSNT 27 News police responded to a two-car crash on I-70 near Wanamaker Road. Minor injuries are reported and traffic is backed up at this time.

