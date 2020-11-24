Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Topeka couple

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka couple pulled over for a traffic violation Saturday in the town of Hoyt are facing drug charges after police said they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon.

Michael J. Andrews, 52, and his passenger Jennifer A. Courtney, 49, were arrested after a search of the vehicle.

Andrews was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, and traffic infractions.

Courtney was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

