Traffic stop leads to two felony arrests Thursday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on felony charges following a traffic stop Thursday night, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicole Langdon and 36-year-old Jessie Forgy around 5:14 p.m. on the 4300 block of Northwest Button Road, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputites booked the two into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:

Langdon:

Identity theft

Forgery

Possession of stolen property

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Making false information

No vehicle registration

No vehicle insurance

Forgy:

Identity theft

Forgery

Possession of stolen property

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Making false information

Failure to wear seatbelt

Both Langdon and Forgy are being held without bond.