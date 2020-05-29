Traffic stop leads to two felony arrests Thursday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on felony charges following a traffic stop Thursday night, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicole Langdon and 36-year-old Jessie Forgy around 5:14 p.m. on the 4300 block of Northwest Button Road, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
Deputites booked the two into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:
Langdon:
- Identity theft
- Forgery
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Making false information
- No vehicle registration
- No vehicle insurance
Forgy:
- Identity theft
- Forgery
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Making false information
- Failure to wear seatbelt
Both Langdon and Forgy are being held without bond.