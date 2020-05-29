Traffic stop leads to two felony arrests Thursday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on felony charges following a traffic stop Thursday night, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicole Langdon and 36-year-old Jessie Forgy around 5:14 p.m. on the 4300 block of Northwest Button Road, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputites booked the two into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:

Langdon:

  • Identity theft
  • Forgery
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Making false information
  • No vehicle registration
  • No vehicle insurance

Forgy:

  • Identity theft
  • Forgery
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Making false information
  • Failure to wear seatbelt

Both Langdon and Forgy are being held without bond.

