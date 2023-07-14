OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office says a girl drowned at a Kansas state park in Osage County.

Sheriff Chris Wells with the Osage County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that on Thursday, July 13 at 8:58 p.m. deputies were sent to Eisenhower State Park swimming beach at Melvern Lake on a possible drowning. First responders arriving at the scene found that life-saving measures were already being attempted on the victim.

Wells said attempts to revive the 2-year-old girl were not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the sheriff’s office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are investigating the incident leading to the girl’s death.