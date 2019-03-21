Train and pickup truck crash in Osage Co. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Osage County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - A train and a pickup truck crash into each other, after the truck driver failed to yield at a crosswalk.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad train hit a pickup truck that was going eastbound around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup truck was pulling an empty livestock trailer at the time.

The sheriff's office said the pickup truck driver, Aaron Payne, 26, failed to yield at the marked intersection of 201st and Auburn Road.

No one was hurt.

The crash is being investigated.