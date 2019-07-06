Train derails in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews were left to clean up Friday morning after a train derailed in Emporia.

It happened on Ninth Avenue Between East and Topeka Streets near Eastside Memorial Park.

The Emporia Police Department said the call came in a little before 4:00 a.m.

A train moved through a barrier which damaged part of the road.

Crews were able to to get the train off the road, but it’s not clear what caused the train to pass the barrier.

The Emporia Police Department said no one was hurt in the incident.