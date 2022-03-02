EMPORIA (KSNT) – A train crash Wednesday in Emporia has multiple roads blocked while emergency crews work the scene.

Emporia police and medical crews arrive at a train crash. (KSNT Photo/Michael Dakota)

Photos sent in around 5:15 p.m. show a gray SUV sitting on railroad tracks next to a halted train at the crossing south of Freemont Park. The car was driving north on Union Street before the crash, and the force of the collision appears to have carried the car over a short distance, according to a KSNT reporter at the scene.

A car sits on railroad tracks after a crash with a train in Emporia. (KSNT Photo/Michael Dakota)

The reporter said the stopped train is blocking railroad crossings for 15 blocks through the town, and both Emporia police and medical teams are working at the scene. The Emporia Police Department could not provide details on the cause of the crash or any victims’ conditions when KSNT News reached out as of 5:40 p.m.

This is a developing story.