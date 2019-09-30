Man in critical condition after being hit by train in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating after a freight train hit a man Monday morning in north Topeka.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m., according to Topeka Dispatch. The crash happened on tracks near Northeast Porubsky Drive in the Little Russia district.

The train hit an adult man and he is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Andrew Beightel. Emergency crews are working to determine if the man intentionally walked in front of the train.

Police have blocked off Northeast Porubsky Drive between Northeast Gordon and Fairchild Street while they work the scene. This is a developing story.