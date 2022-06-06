EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a hospital after their truck was hit by a train in Emporia.

According to the Emporia Police Department, at 12:26 p.m. on June 6 near 309 Merchant St. a semi-truck was hit by a train as it was backing into the Evo Wholesale Food Corp. The cab of the truck was on the railroad tracks, facing south, when the crossing arms came down.

The truck, which was hauling food, remained on the tracks and was hit. The two passengers, a 66-year-old man and a 69-year-old female both had “noticeable injuries” according to the EPD and were taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown.