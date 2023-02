OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a train hit their vehicle in Osage County Thursday.

Candice Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol told 27 News that one person has died after their vehicle was struck by a BNSF train around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 near the intersection of 189th St. and U.S. 56.

This is a breaking new story. More information will be added as it becomes available.