TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a fatality crash of a concrete truck vs. train crash in the area of I-70 and MacVicar Avenue in Topeka.

A Shawnee County Dispatcher told KSNT 27 News emergency workers are at 2350 Water Works Drive on a report of a train hitting a concrete truck. A Kansas Highway Patrol representative said the call for the crash came in at 1:09 p.m.

The Topeka Fire Department reported on social media that one person is dead in the crash. Both the TFD and Topeka Police Department are in the area working the scene. The Kansas Gas Service is also on scene due to a damaged gas line.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that drivers should avoid the area at this time. Drivers on I-70 are encouraged to use the SW Gage Boulevard exit if they are needing to access the city’s Water Treatment Plant. More details will be added as they become available.

