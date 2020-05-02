Training continues for Fort Riley soldiers while implementing preventative measures

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — The coronavirus outbreak isn’t stopping soldiers at Fort Riley from continuing to train, but they’re taking extra steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Soldiers are constantly wiping down and sanitizing the aircraft they use. They also have to have their temperatures taken and wear masks when working in close proximity with one another. They’re also working in smaller groups.

Despite trying to be as careful as possible, they’ve still run into some challenges.

“The challenges lie in reducing down to that mission-essential personnel,” Assistant Operation Officer Captain Long Ran said. “Preserving the force requires training and obviously we can’t train everyone at once. It reduces our efficiency.”

“As an aviation as a whole, we work incredibly close to each other,” Lt. Gustavo Maldonado said. “Especially in the aircraft, there’s not a whole room to social distance ourselves so it’s important that we’re taking those preventative measures so that we stop the spread of the virus within our own force.”

There’s a reason why they don’t just put training on hold for the time being. Captain Ran said it’s because they have to keep their skills sharp so they’re ready at all times in the event they are deployed.