TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Washburn Tech’s Bill Cochran is spearheading another training module as a part of his Public Safety Institute that was started earlier this year.

According to the Public Safety Institute’s webpage, this module will “lay the groundwork for basic supervision, management and leadership.” These modules are geared towards current officers of the law in Shawnee County, or anywhere in Kansas.

The upcoming module goes from May 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Washburn Tech. the registration fee is $150 and includes lunch and snacks for participants.

If you’d like to sign up, you can call Washburn Tech at (785)-383-3892. Or, you can reach out to Bill Cochran directly at william.cochran@washburn.edu.

For more information regarding the institute, and what specific lessons will be taught for each module, you can click here.