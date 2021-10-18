Transformer blows in Emporia, over 1,300 out of power

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An outage in Emporia left approximately 1,130 residents in Emporia without power Monday, according to the Evergy outage map.

The outages include residential and commercial property from Merchant Street south to Soden’s Grove and a large southeastern section of Emporia from 99 to Road U.

The outages are the result of a fire at the East Street Substation. Evergy spokesperson Justin Daily said the priority was getting the power back on for as many customers as possible. While some customers may have power restored within an hour, others may take longer due to two transformers being affected.