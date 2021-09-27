Trash just got more expensive for Shawnee County residents

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new trash collection fees for the Shawnee County Solid Waste Department will get higher for residents in the area soon.

For those in the county, the rate increase will impact virtually all customers beginning in January 2022, the Shawnee County Commission decided Monday. Those within the city limits will be paying an additional $0.96 per month, while those outside city limits are looking at an additional $1.02 per month, according to SCWD’s Bill Sutton.

Reasons for the price adjustment include higher expenses seen last year and an upcoming wage increase to workers, Sutton said.