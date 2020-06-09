Trash talk: Shawnee County glass recycling system changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department is making changes to the way it recycles glass in an effort to improve efficiency and save money.

The department has added five Ripple Glass recycling bins throughout the county in order to streamline how easily glass can be recycled and processed. The department is asking residents to no longer recycle glass in traditional at-home bins and instead drop glass off at any of the Ripple Glass locations.

If you are unable to drop glass off at one of the five bins, the waste department is asking people to simply throw glass out with their normal waste.

Listed below are the locations of the Ripple Glass recycling bins.

Wehner’s Thriftway — 551 E US Hwy 24 Traffic Way, Rossville, KS

— 551 E US Hwy 24 Traffic Way, Rossville, KS Household Hazardous Waste Facility — 131 NE 46th St, Topeka, KS

— 131 NE 46th St, Topeka, KS Albert Neese Masonic Lodge — 5947 SE 45th St, Tecumseh, KS

— 5947 SE 45th St, Tecumseh, KS District 2 SNCO Public Works Building — 1639 N Washington St, Auburn, KS

— 1639 N Washington St, Auburn, KS Lowes — 1621 SW Arvonia Pl, Topeka, KS

Please email solidwaste@snco.us with any questions.