TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a school bus vs trash truck crash early Monday morning north of Topeka.

At 8:12 a.m. on Nov. 13 at NW 33rd Place and NW Green Hills Road, a trash truck crashed into a school bus, hitting its side mirrors. The sheriff’s office said there weren’t any reported injuries.

