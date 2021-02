TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department is postponing all of its waste collection until Wednesday, according to the department director.

“The health and safety of our employees, our customers and the public is our top priority,” said Director William Sutton.

The entire Shawnee County Solid Waste Department will close Tuesday due to the forecasted extreme conditions. Sutton said Tuesday and Wednesday customers will have their trash collected on Wednesday.