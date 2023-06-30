TOPEKA (KSNT) – The long holiday weekend could impact your travel – AAA advises drivers to be cautious of themselves and others on the road.

This Fourth of July holiday is predicted to break records as Americans make road trips this weekend, according to AAA.

Shawn Steward with AAA writes in a press release that the 2023 travel forecast predicts 428,824 travelers will take to the road this Independence Day. That’s a 3.9% increase from last years holiday travels.

As you’re preparing to hit the road this holiday season, Steward urges drivers to be cautious of the roadways and other drivers.

“With the extra traffic volume, that can be a bigger issue,” Steward said. “If you need to change your playlist or reroute your map, have a passenger do that if possible.”

AAA estimates travel times will be worse in some areas during rush hour. Below is a table of the best and worst advised times to travel by car this weekend:

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Friday, June 30 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Before 10 a.m., after 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 1 p.m. Before noon Sunday, July 2 Minimal Traffic expected Minimal Traffic expected Monday, July 3 Minimal Traffic expected Minimal Traffic expected Tuesday, July 4 Noon to 3 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Before 2 p.m.

Steward says every driver should have a plan in place of what to do if you find yourself broken down. In this anticipated heat, he advises you keep water, snacks and something to provide shade in your car in case of emergencies.