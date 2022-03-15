TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka put out a statement Tuesday saying they have received a large number of reports that people have been trespassing in the area of the old White Lakes Mall and impeding demolition efforts.

The City of Topeka reported on its Facebook account that trespassers have been entering the demolition zone for White Lakes Mall. The city said this presents hazards to the crews and those who are trespassing on the property. Citizens are being asked by the city to avoid the area so that work can proceed safely.

If you are near White Lakes Mall and see trespassers, the city asks that you report the information to the Topeka Police Department by calling 785-368-9551.

White Lakes Mall has been a part of Topeka since 1965 but has, in recent years, become an eyesore to the capital city as it has fallen into disrepair and even been set on fire. It was approved to be demolished by the Topeka City Council last year and the work has since been started by McPherson Wrecking, Inc. on March 8.