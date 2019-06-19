Local News

Trevon Brown found guilty after exchanging fire with TPD in 2018

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 04:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:33 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The man who exchanged gunfire with Topeka Police Officers last October was found guilty of four counts today.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced this morning that Trevon Lorenzo Brown, 23, plead no contest and therefore was found guilty on four charges.

On October 11, 2018, Brown exchanged gunfire with officers and was hit twice after officers conducted an investigation into a recent spike in vehicle burglaries.

He was taken to a local hospital and upon his release, was taken to the Shawnee County Jail.

Today he was found guilty of four counts: two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer; Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm; and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Brown’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 PM on August 9, 2019.

