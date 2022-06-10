TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been bound over for trial on Friday in relation to a 2021 homicide case that left a juvenile dead.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Clint William Eugene Smith Jr. was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing on June 10. Probable Cause was found by the court on Friday that Smith committed the following crimes:

Premeditated first degree murder

First degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle

Smith remains in custody with a bond set at $1 million. His case is set for a scheduling docket on July 6, 2022.

On the evening of April 15, 2021 in the area of SE 6th and SE Chandler, police were called in reference to a shooting. While police were responding to the situation, they learned a vehicle leaving the area of that intersection had been shot at and a passenger was hit.

Law enforcement caught up to the vehicle and escorted it to a local hospital so the victim could get medical aid. The victim, a juvenile male later identified as Emmanuel I. Torres, 16, of Topeka, had been hit by a bullet and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The follow-up investigation showed that the shooting was the result of a drug transaction. On Dec. 14, 2021, Smith was taken into custody by the Topeka Police Department.