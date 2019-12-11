Trial ends for man involved in deadly K-4 accident two years ago

Breaking News
OSKALOOSA, Kan.  (KSNT) – Henry Carey, Jr. was found guilty of vehicular homicide in a wreck that killed a Topeka man.

The trial for 39-year-old Henry Carey, Jr. ended Tuesday afternoon in Oskaloosa. The trial involved a fatal accident on December 5, 2017 in Jefferson County.  The late afternoon accident claimed the life of 67-year old Thomas Prescott of Topeka.  It happened on K-4 Highway and NE 31st street in southwest Jefferson County.

A Kansas Highway Patrol report showed Carey was driving south on K-4 and was trying to pass two vehicles that had slowed down to turn onto 31st street.  Carey had moved to the northbound lane to avoid a rear-end collision with the two vehicles according to the KHP.  He passed them in the northbound lane and struck Prescott’s vehicle.

Carey was also found guilty of driving with a suspended license and having no vehicle insurance.

He will be sentenced at a later date in Jefferson County District Court.

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that Carey was found guilty of vehicular homicide instead of involuntary manslaughter. We apologize for the error.

