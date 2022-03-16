TOPEKA (KSNT) – On April 28, 2019 Dwane Simmons was killed in a shooting in Central Topeka.

It wasn’t until July 12, 2019 that the Shawnee County District Attorney announced that charges had been filed against Francisco Alejandro Mendez, the man accused of killing Simmons. After multiple setbacks, the trial got started today.

“Do you guys have any weed?,” Charles Kitt, Prosecution, said. “A simple statement, a simple question. Moments later shots rang out near the intersection of 13th and Lane, right in between Lane and Washburn. Premeditated, first degree murder.”

The case began with an alleged armed car theft before the shooting that took Dwane’s life. The trial has the potential to bring in 60 or more witnesses as well as 300 pieces of evidence according to the prosecution.

The jury also heard from three Washburn students who were at the party the night including Channon Ross who was in the street with Simmons at the time of the shooting. He tells the story of men in a white car approaching the group.

“He was like, ‘you guys got any gas?’ We were like no. Then one of the guys in the car asked us what’s you all’s names? We didn’t really say nothing. We just kind of looked at each other. Then they pulled forward and that’s when shots… a bunch of shots were fired at us,” Ross said.

Ross testified that the car was out of his view when the shots were fired but that they came from the white car’s direction. He later identified Mendez as the person who drove that car. The prosecution will pick up with his testimony again tomorrow morning.