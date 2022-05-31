TOPEKA (KSNT) – The jury trial in federal court for a Topeka police officer accused of using excessive force during a traffic stop in 2018 began on Tuesday.

According to a lawsuit filed by Timothy Harris, Officer Christopher Janes approached Harris’ car on Jan. 23, 2018 and questioned Harris. Janes then handcuffed Harris without explanation and, while Harris was on the ground, Janes reportedly punched him repeatedly and sprayed him with pepper spray.

In Harris’ lawsuit, he goes on to claim that his jaw was broken by Janes during the arrest. It also states that the Topeka Police Department did not train its officers properly on the use of force, de-escalation techniques and other practices and policies.

A federal appeals court would later dismiss an appeal from Janes in June of 2020 saying that it did not have the jurisdiction to grant a TPD officer immunity after he was sued.