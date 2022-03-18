TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teen has been bound over for trial on charges related to the death of his best friend’s mother, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

District Attorney Mike Kagay said Friday that Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer, 16, is facing felony charges including:

Premeditated First-Degree Murder

First-Degree Murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Aggravated battery

Aggravated burglary

Interference with law enforcement

Kagay said he will prosecute Ballou-Meyer as an adult. Police originally arrested the teen after finding Hester Workman, 46, dead from severe head trauma in her garage on April 25, 2021. Workman’s son told KSNT News he was the one who connected his best friend to his mother’s murder.

“I hung out with Amadeus the day after it happened,” Dillon said. “He hugged me and told me he couldn’t imagine what it was like to lose a parent.”

The next day, Dillon watched a neighbor’s security camera footage and identified the person running away from his home with a baseball bat as Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, his 16-year-old best friend.

“This man’s been to my house three days a week for months,” Dillon said.

The district attorney said Ballou-Meyer’s case will have a status conference on May 26.