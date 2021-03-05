Trial set to begin one year after Topeka teen attacked in viral video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The trial has begun just over a year after a video showing a girl getting attacked in Topeka went viral, leading to the arrest of a 12-year-old girl.

KSNT News sat down with Madison Beaty, the 14-year-old girl who was attacked, to find out what led to the fight on February 20, 2020. The attack happened right off of Washburn Avenue in Topeka.

Beaty, who was punched and kicked, said she believes the fight was set up by a group of people she thought were her friends. She said she and a group of other students were walking home after hanging out at a friend’s house in Topeka that day. She said that’s when a 12-year-old girl attacked her from behind.

While the attacker punched her and threw her to the ground, the group stood by and watched while one of them recorded the entire thing. This Friday, a court hearing was held for the the first time since the attack. Beaty, who is still recovering, was in attendance.

“I was scared I didn’t know what to do,” Madison Beaty said in 2020.

Nown 2021, Beaty has much less to say about the situation. Her father Michael Beaty said she is much more introverted now and wary of who she befriends after the attacks. The aftermath of the ambush has left her with psychological wounds.

“She’s not near as outgoing as she used to be,” said Michael Beaty.

She is sometimes even afraid of walking alone outside.

“She did go take [the dog] for a walk yesterday but that’s the first time she’s walked the dog that I can think,” said her father.

Despite all the awful actions that played out that day and the mental toll it’s taken now on Madison, she and her family still wish her attacker the best.

“I hope she gets the help she needs,” said Michael Beaty.

In the court appearance Friday, the attacker denied the district attorney’s diversion deal to settle the case and requested a jury trial today. The pre-jury trial is set for May 24th, 2021.