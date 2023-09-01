MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A group of Manhattan women are hoping for a big turnout at their upcoming wiener-dog-friendly event.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Amber Boatwright, one of the organizers behind the Manhattan Weenie Walk, to learn more about what Little Apple residents can expect at this new event. Boatwright, along with fellow organizers and wiener-dog enthusiasts Ashley Grobe and Kim Riley, hope their inaugural event will get a big response from locals.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of people to show up and participate and we hope to make this a regular thing,” Boatwright said. “I’m going to create an actual Facebook page for future get-togethers later.”

The Manhattan Weenie Walk is currently slated for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Northeast Community Park in Manhattan. Boatwright said the event is open all local dachshund owners and others who have a love for the breed. She encourages people with dachshunds, dachshund mixes and dachshund-sibling breeds to bring their pets to the event.

(Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Boatwright is also using the event as a call to action to help out the local T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter. She encourages anyone who shows up to bring an item or toy to donate to the shelter.

“They [T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter] are always in need of items,” Boatwright said. “They take dog food, blankets, toys and other things.”

Boatwright said she’ll be bringing her dachshund, Strudel, and her German shorthair pointer, Styx, to the event. She says anyone who decides to bring their own pets to the event should put them on a leash. Costumes for pets are also welcome.

To find out more about the Manhattan Weenie Walk on Facebook, click here. To find out more about the T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter and what items they take for donations, click here.