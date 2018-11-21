Trio to face trial in July double murder Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right, Richard Showalter, Matthew Hutto, Bradley Sportsman. [ + - ] Lis Collins and Jesse Polinskey [ + - ]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today that three co-defendants have been bound over for trial in relation to a 2018 double homicide.

On July 23, 2018, law enforcement was called to 3541 SE Girard in reference to an apparent home invasion. Officers arrived and found two dead victims inside the house, the apparent cause of death was ruled as a result of blunt force trauma.

Police tell KSNT News Bradley Sportsman is Lisa Collin's (Sportsman's) estranged husband. A family member tells KSNT news Lisa and Jesse were cousins.

The victims were identified as the resident of the address, Lisa Sportsman (also known as Lias Collins)28, and 17-year-old Jesse Polinsky. After a traffic stop, three suspects were arrested and charged with various felonies. Today, after a two-day preliminary hearing, the District Court found probable cause on the following crimes:

Bradley D. Sportsman has been charged with two counts of Premeditated Murder in the First Degree , two alternative counts of felony murder in the first degree,conspiracy to commit murder; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling; and aggravated burglary.

Matthew D. Hutto, has been charged with two counts of premeditated first degree murder; two alternative counts of felony first degree murder; conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree ;possession of methamphetamine; and aggravated burglary.

Richard D. Showalter, has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder in the first degree; two alternative counts of felony murder in the first degree ; conspiracy to commit murder; possession of methamphetamine ; and aggravated burglary.

Kagay said each defendant remains in custody on bonds previously set at $1,000,000 and their cases will be scheduled for individual trials.