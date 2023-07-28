Editor’s Note: KSNT 27 News originally reported that the Topeka Rescue Mission had plans to expand and provide more shelter and housing for the homeless population. That is no longer reflected in this article. TRM says it has no plans to expand or build a low-barrier shelter.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the City of Topeka hits the reset button on its own initiative to fight homelessness, a local nonprofit that works directly with those experiencing homelessness is taking time to inform community members about its mission.

The Topeka Rescue Mission is a faith-based nonprofit that ministers to those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. It hosted an informational meeting Thursday night on the current state of homelessness in Topeka and possible steps moving forward. Executive Director La Manda Broyles joined KSNT 27 News earlier in the week to look ahead to the meeting.

At the informational meeting, TRM representatives covered current data and addressed questions and concerns from the public. One attendee said she lives near a homeless camp and worries about the issue coming right to her backyard.

“It’s a community problem. Is the community going to help? Will these new developments, these new services be spread out among the community, or is it going to be, ‘Oh, we’re going to warehouse them in North Topeka.’ That’s my fear,” said Delayn Wilson.

“There’s always going to be people experiencing homelessness because we know that there’s always going to be poverty. What we need to do though is say, when we do have it in our backyard, what do we do, what should we fear, what should we not fear and how do we work together on those concerns,” said Broyles.

Broyles said the first step in that process is trust. TRM works with people experiencing homelessness through community outreach and engagement. She believes it is one of the best ways to establish that trust.

There are several ways to get involved in these efforts, from volunteering to supporting community drives. Broyles said they can make even the smallest monetary donation go a long way.

The mission is hosting two more informational meetings to continue the conversation. The first is on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second is on August 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at the former North Topeka Baptist Church at 123 NW Gordon St. in Topeka.