TOPEKA (KSNT)- Northeast Kansas just finished a long run of 100-degree weather, but there might be more headed this way again soon.

LaManda Broyles with the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries said her team is ready.

She joined the 27 News Morning show to speak about how TRM handled the last round of sweltering temperatures, and how they are prepared to do it again when temperatures rise once more in the coming days.

“Last week alone, just from Monday to Thursday, our outreach team had over 85 engagements,” Broyles said.

She said that number of people excludes the number of people their mobile-access partnership saw on Tuesday and Thursday at the Children’s Palace.

“On Tuesday alone, they served over 80 individuals,” Broyles said. “And on Thursday, I think it was roughly about 65. So, if you look at those engagements alone, you’re looking at 160-175 engagements in four days.”

Broyles said that the “engagements” they have really depend on the individual they are assisting at the time.

“Typically, we take out different kinds of fruit, because that helps with hydration,” she said. “We also utilize water and Propel so that we are putting electrolytes back into the bodies.”

Some of the individuals TRM serves might have extenuating circumstances, whether it be physical or mental which makes them more vulnerable than others.

“Those are on the top of ‘high priority’,” LaManda says. “Because the heat is hard on any of us, but when you add on a physical ailment on top of that, it can sometimes be life or death.”

To make sure they are staying on top of keeping the unsheltered community safe, LaManda says they monitor the weather about a week or two in advance to ensure she and her team have time to adequately prepare.

“But, we do have to be flexible because we know weather changes, but the team will brief about a week in advance,” she said. “We have an outreach plan of where we are going, who is going where and what we are bringing.”

After providing that outreach to the community, LaManda’s team debriefs during an “Outreach Recap” about the day; sharing information about who they helped, particular individuals they might be concerned about or people they were unable to assist.

“Then they will become our priority for the next day,” she said.

Having said that, TRM is ready to tackle this next round of sizzling temperatures headed our way soon.

“We are prepared, ” Broyles said. “We have the resources needed for these next few days, but I will also be honest, we are ready for cooler weather.”

