TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is working on an injury crash on I-70 in east Topeka.

The crash was reported to the KTA at 1:50 p.m. near the I-70 tollbooth in east Topeka. The KTA could not confirm the number of vehicles involved in the crash but did confirm it is still active and Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) troopers are working on the incident.

The KTA said there are currently no traffic delays to be expected.