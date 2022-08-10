GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant.

According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is now closed from Taylor Road to Gfeller Road while repairs take place.

The vehicle suffered a mechanical breakdown and a replacement part is being sought from a location in Texas. The vehicle was originally heading toward a manufacturing plant in Junction City when it broke down.