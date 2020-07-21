Truck carrying chemicals crashes, shuts down I-70 lanes near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple lanes of Interstate 70 are closed in Geary County near Tuesday morning after a crash involving a commercial truck and another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol got the call just after 6:00 a.m. This happened on I-70, milepost 296, near Junction City. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner told KSNT News, the driver of the commercial truck was driving east, then crossed the median and hit a car heading west.

One lane eastbound and one lane westbound on I-70 is now open at traffic crash near Junction City, Ks.



One lane eastbound and one lane westbound on I-70 is now open at traffic crash near Junction City, Ks.

Please stay alert for first responders at scene.

The truck was carrying an unknown chemical. Gardner said Junction City Fire Department crews are on the scene assessing the chemical and working to clean up the highway. He said they don’t believe the chemical to be a hazard at this time.

Gardner said the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He said the other driver is being evaluated with possible injuries.

One lane of I-70 east and I-70 west is back open. Troopers say you should expect travel delays.