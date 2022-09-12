LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A truck carrying a windmill nacelle has overturned in northern Riley County on Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the overturn happened on U.S. Highway 24 just east of Leonardville. The incident was first reported at 12:55 p.m. by the KHP.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner told 27 News that the overturn happened because the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle transporting the nacelle was driving too fast. The vehicle’s wheels dipped into the shoulder which led to the overturn. The driver was uninjured.

A windmill nacelle is a component of a wind turbine. They sit at the top of the turbine and contain a generator, gearbox, control electronics and other important mechanical features for the turbine. The nacelle weighs around 142,000 pounds while the trailer weighs around 50,000 pounds, according to Gardner.