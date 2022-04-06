SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 46-year-old man is in custody after running his tow truck into a home and stealing a gun Tuesday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

James Meredith (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

James Meredith, 46, drove a 1995 Chevrolet Kodiak truck into a home in the 3800 block of North Kansas Avenue, causing significant damage. The sheriff’s office said Meredith then broke a window and went through that window where a “physical altercation” happened. According to authorities, Meredith then stole a gun and left the scene.

Later, the sheriff’s office said its deputies found Meredith in the 4500 block of NW Westgate Road and took him into custody. Meredith was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with aggravated battery, theft of a firearm, criminal damage, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

The sheriff’s office said Meredith and the 45-year-old male victim of the fight knew each other.